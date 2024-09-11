Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Down 1%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $285.00 and last traded at $285.42. Approximately 132,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,155,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $311.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

