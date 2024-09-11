Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CEV opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

