Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.