EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 719,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,771,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

