Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $253.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

