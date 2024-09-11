Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.51.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

