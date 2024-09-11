Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.9 %

EPC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 639,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,518. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.