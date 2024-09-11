Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 3,661 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $257,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,480.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

