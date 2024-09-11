Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 3,661 Shares

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $257,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,480.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.