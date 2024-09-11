Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $544.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.