Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.9% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.