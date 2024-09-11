Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 15.3%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.18. 22,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 97,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Emerald Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerald by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

