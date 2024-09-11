Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 1.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.83. 441,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,291,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,082,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.