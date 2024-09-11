Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.34

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$55.34 and last traded at C$55.31, with a volume of 1878710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.80.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.83. The stock has a market cap of C$119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0693674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In other news, Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

