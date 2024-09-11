Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 on October 10th

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,004. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$21.11 and a 1-year high of C$33.21.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$762.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.