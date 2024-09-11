Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 on October 10th

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,004. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$21.11 and a 1-year high of C$33.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$762.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

