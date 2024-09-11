Endeavour Mining Corp. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.57. 49,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,907. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$21.11 and a 52 week high of C$33.21.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
