Endeavour Mining Corp. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.57. 49,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,907. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$21.11 and a 52 week high of C$33.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

