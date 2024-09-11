Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on October 10th

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
EDVMF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.35.
About Endeavour Mining
