Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 3%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $30.23. 89,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 548,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Energizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

