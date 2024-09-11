ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 612,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 295,121 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $30.21.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

