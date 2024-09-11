Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 64,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 254,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock worth $3,328,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

