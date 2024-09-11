Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.