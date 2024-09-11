Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 111,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 468,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Enviri Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.