Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 111,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 468,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Enviri Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviri Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Enviri by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,330,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 249,181 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviri by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 383,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $14,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.