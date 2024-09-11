Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPWN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.26). 446,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.99. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.68 ($1.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

