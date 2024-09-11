Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 11th (AIR, ALOT, CAL, CGNT, ESCA, FRD, MIND, PANL, PKG, PLAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 11th:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

