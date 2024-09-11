Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 11th (AIR, ALOT, CAL, CGNT, ESCA, FRD, MIND, PANL, PKG, PLAY)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 11th:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

