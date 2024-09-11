Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.02 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Ergo has a total market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $315,278.95 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00577802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00295159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,382,756 coins and its circulating supply is 77,383,164 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

