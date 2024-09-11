Erste Group Bank Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AZN stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. 2,078,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,128. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

