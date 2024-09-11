Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.30.

ESS opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.41. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $308.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,461 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,145,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

