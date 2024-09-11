ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 4,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.