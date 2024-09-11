ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 4,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

