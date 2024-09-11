ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 4,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.