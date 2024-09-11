ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
