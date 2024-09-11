ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

