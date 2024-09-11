Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

