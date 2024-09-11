Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.3 %

MAR stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.48. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

