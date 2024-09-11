Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

VMD opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $284.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

