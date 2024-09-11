Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,712 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.