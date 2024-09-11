Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.27

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 33199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

