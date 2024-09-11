Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $62.86. 1,416,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,596,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $163,896,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

