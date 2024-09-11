ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Cut by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of ExlService worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in ExlService by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.88.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

