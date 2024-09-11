eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 6%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 184,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,036,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get eXp World alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPI

eXp World Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,462,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,330,560.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 499,055 shares of company stock worth $6,349,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.