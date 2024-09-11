Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,051,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

