Factorial Partners LLC Buys 140,627 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

