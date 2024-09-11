Factorial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

