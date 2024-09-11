Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

