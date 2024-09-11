Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

