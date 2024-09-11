Factorial Partners LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth $185,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xperi by 40.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 409.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xperi

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $74,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.57. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

