Factorial Partners LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,692,000 after purchasing an additional 598,902 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

