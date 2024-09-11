Factorial Partners LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $469,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.