Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading Down 0.9%

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 134,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 280,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

