Fairway Group (OTCMKTS:FWMHQ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Fairway Group Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWMHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Fairway Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,273,400 shares changing hands.

Fairway Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Fairway Group

Fairway Group Holdings Corp. is a food retailer. The Company sells fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods, and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings along with an assortment of conventional groceries. As of December 27, 2015, the Company operated 15 stores in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over four of which included Fairway Wines & Spirits locations.

