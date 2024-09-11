Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

