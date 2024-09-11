FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Purchases 126 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £497.70 ($650.84).

Shares of FDM traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 395.50 ($5.17). 521,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392. The company has a market cap of £431.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 569 ($7.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,357.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

