FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Purchases 126 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £497.70 ($650.84).
FDM Group Price Performance
Shares of FDM traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 395.50 ($5.17). 521,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392. The company has a market cap of £431.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 569 ($7.44).
FDM Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,357.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM
FDM Group Company Profile
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FDM Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.