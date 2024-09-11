FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

FFW Price Performance

Shares of FFWC stock remained flat at $35.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. FFW has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.